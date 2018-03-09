Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK ) traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,519. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $30.83, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 769,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 198,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

