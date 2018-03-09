Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 2.1% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,363,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,385,000 after buying an additional 2,776,287 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,627,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) opened at $96.24 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21,000.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.34.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $230,374.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,609 shares of company stock worth $17,031,249. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

