ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,678.1% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $179,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,769.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 71,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $3,320,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,009 shares of company stock worth $6,731,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,470.00, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

