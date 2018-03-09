ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,764 Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lumentum by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management increased its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 40,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ LITE) opened at $65.35 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4,074.72, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $528,880.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,460.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,935. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

