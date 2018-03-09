Essendant Inc (ESND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Essendant (NASDAQ ESND) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,054. Essendant has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $283.55, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Essendant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

