Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Stake Decreased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307,884 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $31,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Oakmont Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ ESPR) opened at $73.14 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,940.00, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.45.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $88.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $838,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,076.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a lipid management company. The Company is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an orally available, once-daily adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects.

