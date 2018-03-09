Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jernigan Capital Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

JCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Jernigan Capital ( NYSE JCAP ) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 162,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,655. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $259.62 and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $443,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 51.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jernigan Capital Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (JCAP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-jernigan-capital-incs-fy2019-earnings-jcap.html.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.