Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF ) opened at $23.86 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2,630.00, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 77.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 78.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

