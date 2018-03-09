Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Director Eric Marshall Beutel Acquires 10,000 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Eric Marshall Beutel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.05 per share, with a total value of C$540,500.00.

Eric Marshall Beutel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Eric Marshall Beutel purchased 12,200 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.43 per share, with a total value of C$700,646.00.

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) opened at C$56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.66, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$36.15 and a 1-year high of C$72.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.71.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

