Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Equitable Group (TSE EQB) traded up C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,826. The company has a market capitalization of $927.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.95. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$36.15 and a 1 year high of C$72.98.

In other news, Director Daniel Ruch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.62, for a total transaction of C$282,480.00. Also, insider Isabelle Farella sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$55,689.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,808 and have sold 5,705 shares valued at $400,270.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$61.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.71.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

