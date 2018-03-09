Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) opened at $48.55 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,134.95, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $57,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

