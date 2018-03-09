ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($22.72) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.10 ($16.17) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.57 ($19.22).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) opened at €15.48 ($19.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.90 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/elringklinger-zil2-rating-reiterated-by-dz-bank.html.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.