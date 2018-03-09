El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Given a $11.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ LOCO) opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.00, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.24 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

