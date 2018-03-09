DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Axel Springer (AXELF)

Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axel Springer in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

