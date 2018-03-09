Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Invests $773,000 in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Matthew Darden sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,158,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,713 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Torchmark Co. (NYSE TMK) opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,678.71, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $73.99 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

