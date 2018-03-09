Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd (DPG) opened at $14.76 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

