Drive Shack (DS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Drive Shack had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Shares of Drive Shack (DS) opened at $4.99 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.44.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc, formerly Newcastle Investment Corp., is a leisure company. The Company is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The Company’s portfolio consists of Drive Shack, which is engaged in developing nationwide network of golf entertainment venues; American Golf Corporation, which is a golf course company, and real estate-related assets.
