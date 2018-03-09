Drive Shack (DS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Drive Shack had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Drive Shack (DS) opened at $4.99 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 94.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 273,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Drive Shack by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Drive Shack by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 566,369 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Drive Shack by 54.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 465,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Drive Shack (DS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/drive-shack-ds-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc, formerly Newcastle Investment Corp., is a leisure company. The Company is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The Company’s portfolio consists of Drive Shack, which is engaged in developing nationwide network of golf entertainment venues; American Golf Corporation, which is a golf course company, and real estate-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.