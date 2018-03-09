Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 53,950 Shares of Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,950 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sodastream International were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sodastream International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sodastream International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sodastream International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sodastream International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sodastream International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SODA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Sodastream International Ltd ( NASDAQ SODA ) opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,875.61, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.17. Sodastream International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $157.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.57 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Sodastream International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts expect that Sodastream International Ltd will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

