Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,235 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 130.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383,837 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,989,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 228,667 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 158,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $555,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 433,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $15,210,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,848 shares of company stock worth $30,594,852. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ BOLD) opened at $34.43 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/driehaus-capital-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-audentes-therapeutics-inc-bold.html.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.