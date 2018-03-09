Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Asure Software Inc (ASUR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 464,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 311,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 129,540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,320 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $197.60, a PE ratio of -40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

ASUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

