Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $335,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ( NYSE BMY ) opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,250.00, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

