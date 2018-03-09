Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $6.73 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after buying an additional 450,646 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,614,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 358,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after buying an additional 273,242 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI) opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $15,310.96, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Singleton B. Mcallister sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $360,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $5,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,840 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,337. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.18.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

