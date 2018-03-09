Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (STM) opened at $24.21 on Friday. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $21,016.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.76 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

