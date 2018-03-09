Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 59,687 Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,687 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energia comprises about 2.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 291,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 139,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE PAM) opened at $61.90 on Friday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,525.14, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Santander raised Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

