Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 1,488 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Rollins were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rollins by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,760,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,246,000 after acquiring an additional 166,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rollins by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 925,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rollins by 60.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 355,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Rollins, Inc. ( NYSE ROL ) opened at $52.23 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11,392.74, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary W. Rollins acquired 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

