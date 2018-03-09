Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) SVP Sells $80,047.00 in Stock

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $80,047.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,488 shares in the company, valued at $981,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,901. The firm has a market cap of $2,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $88.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.58 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) SVP Sells $80,047.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/dorman-products-inc-dorm-svp-sells-80047-00-in-stock.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed and marketed approximately 155,000 different stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.