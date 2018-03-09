Dorel Industries Inc (DIIBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Dorel Industries (DIIBF) traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $715.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $677.05 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

