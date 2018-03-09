Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $221.44. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $245.00 target price on Domino's Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE DPZ) opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9,591.35, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. Domino's Pizza has a one year low of $166.74 and a one year high of $236.00.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.79 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $3,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

