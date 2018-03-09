Divisar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000. MaxLinear makes up 2.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 953,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,050,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 25,018 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 22,321 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $511,150.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 912,117 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,339 shares of company stock worth $2,379,405 over the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. ( NYSE:MXL ) opened at $24.42 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/divisar-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-maxlinear-inc-mxl.html.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.