Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $22.05 Million in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,266,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 874.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 853,680 shares during the last quarter. TT International bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,884,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,781,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,119.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.86. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

