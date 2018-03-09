Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $167.49 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,293,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,287,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 5.2% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $167,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc. NY now owns 601,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 377,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 430,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 41,596 shares during the period. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.47 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 473,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $201,429.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 975,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,990.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,443,240 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ AMD) opened at $11.97 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $11,862.17, a PE ratio of 399.00, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

