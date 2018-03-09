Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys 573,500 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 279.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,500 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.6% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $84,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $184,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 8,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $935,446.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,524,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG) opened at $100.59 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $58,367.05, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

