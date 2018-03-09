Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,683. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $21,020.00, a PE ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.30 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.31 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

