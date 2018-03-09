Devon Energy (DVN) PT Set at $37.00 by B. Riley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned a $37.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KLR Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE DVN) opened at $32.39 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 12,798 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $490,035.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

