Dermira Inc (DERM) Stake Maintained by Wellington Management Group LLP

recently revealed that they own 10.5% of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) in a Form 13G/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, March 9th. The investor owns 4,402,555 shares of the stock valued at $41,251,940. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Wellington Management Group LLP, Wellington Group Holdings LLP, Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP and Wellington Management Company LLP. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this hyperlink.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dermira by 75.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dermira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Dermira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 47.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dermira Inc (DERM) traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. 1,131,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,028. The firm has a market cap of $397.73, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Dermira Inc has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $36.51.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 6,678.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $82,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $948,029. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DERM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dermira from $43.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

