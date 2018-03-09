Dermira (DERM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DERM. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Dermira (DERM) opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Dermira has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 6,678.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $165,647.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $499,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $948,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,084,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dermira by 621.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 614,138 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dermira by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

