Denali Advisors LLC Sells 19,603 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 3.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 272,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279,300.00, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Denali Advisors LLC Sells 19,603 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/denali-advisors-llc-sells-19603-shares-of-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.