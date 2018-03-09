Datacoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 90.7% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $149,911.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00059650 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015055 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00104025 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023359 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00635364 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,369,526 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to purchase Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

