Databits Reaches Market Cap of $15.81 Million (DTB)

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Databits has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Databits has a total market cap of $15.81 million and $88,382.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databits token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Databits

Databits launched on January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . Databits’ official website is www.augmentorsgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Databits are the unique cryptocurrency used in the Augmentors game. These Databits are backed by the Bitcoin Blockchain, ensuring players that they will truly own these Databits. They are also tradable and sellable for any other cryptocurrency. The more Databits you have, the more characters you will be able to purchase and the more potions, skins and relics you’ll be able to buy to strengthen your characters. “

Buying and Selling Databits

Databits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Databits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databits using one of the exchanges listed above.

