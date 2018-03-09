DA Davidson Raises Medifast (MED) Price Target to $108.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MED. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Medifast (MED) traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 130,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,594. Medifast has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,054.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc produces, distributes and sells weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The Company’s product lines include weight loss, weight management, and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins.

