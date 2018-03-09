DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Hortonworks (HDP)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hortonworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of Hortonworks (HDP) opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,444.17, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. Hortonworks has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hortonworks will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 135,958 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $2,471,716.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaun Connolly sold 2,084 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $40,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,313 shares of company stock worth $26,991,165 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 837,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 46,391 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

