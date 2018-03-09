Cypress Capital Group Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12,827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 607,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 602,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,116,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 35,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $2,305,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $3,835,809. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32,219.72, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

