CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Shares Sold by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lessened its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 404,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 102,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,700.00, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.82%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

