CubeSmart (CUBE) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price objective on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

CubeSmart (CUBE) opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5,054.56, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.17. CubeSmart has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $29.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $175,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,347.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $595,329.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,575.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,425 shares of company stock worth $4,915,172. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,549,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,051,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 43,425.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,094,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,292 shares during the period.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

