Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Universal Health Services (UHS)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Universal Health Services (UHS) opened at $127.27 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

