Credit Suisse Group Raises Hortonworks (HDP) Price Target to $24.00

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Hortonworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ HDP) opened at $20.44 on Friday. Hortonworks has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,444.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. analysts forecast that Hortonworks will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Shaun Connolly sold 2,084 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $40,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,764.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 144,027 shares of Hortonworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $2,831,570.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,751,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,443,313 shares of company stock worth $26,991,165. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,231,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hortonworks in the 4th quarter worth about $10,055,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 335,418 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hortonworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,094,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hortonworks by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 597,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 266,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

