Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sabre (SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ SABR) opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $6,220.00, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Sabre had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sabre by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sabre (SABR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/cowen-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-sabre-sabr.html.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.