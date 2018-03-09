Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sabre (SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.
Shares of Sabre (NASDAQ SABR) opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $6,220.00, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sabre by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.
