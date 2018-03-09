CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDermott International in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

McDermott International Inc ( NYSE:MDR ) opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,140.00, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. McDermott International Inc has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

