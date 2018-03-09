CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 5,922 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.73 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of EQT Co. ( NYSE EQT ) opened at $51.07 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13,580.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

