Contrasting Histogenics (HSGX) & Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP)

Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX) and Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Histogenics and Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics N/A -658.91% -106.38% Juniper Pharmaceuticals 10.80% 17.32% 11.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Histogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Histogenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Histogenics and Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics N/A N/A -$16.20 million ($0.22) -12.86 Juniper Pharmaceuticals $54.57 million 1.99 $5.95 million $0.60 16.67

Juniper Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics. Histogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Histogenics and Juniper Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Juniper Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Histogenics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. Given Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Juniper Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Histogenics.

Summary

Juniper Pharmaceuticals beats Histogenics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. NeoCart is a cartilage-like implant created using a patient’s own cartilage cells through a series of tissue engineering processes. The patient’s cells are separated from a tissue biopsy specimen extracted from the patient and multiplied in its laboratory. The cells are then infused into its scaffold that provides structure for the developing implant. Before NeoCart is implanted in a patient, the cell- and scaffold construct undergoes a bioengineering process in the Company’s Tissue Engineering Processor (TEP). The Company has operations in the United States and Israel.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product. The service segment includes product development, clinical trial manufacturing, and advanced analytical and consulting services, as well as characterizing and developing its pharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s pipeline of proprietary products includes JNP-0101, JNP-0201 and JNP-0301. JNP-0101 is developed to deliver oxybutynin for the treatment of overactive bladder in women. JNP-0201 is being designed to deliver natural hormones locally to vaginal tissue. JNP-0301 is being developed for the prevention of pre-term birth in women with a short cervical length. CRINONE is developed as a progesterone gel.

